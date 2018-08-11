Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru not a ‘Pandit’ as he ate pork and beef, says Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MLA from Rajasthan Gyan Dev Ahuja has once again courted controversy by saying that India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was not a ‘Pandit.’ Ahuja said that Nehru used to eat beef and Pork, both are considered unholy for Hindus and Muslims, respectively. In a video surfacing on social media, the BJP legislator can be heard saying, “Nehru was not a Pandit. One who ate beef and pork, cannot be a Pandit,” reports news agency ANI. Ahuja further added that Congress party has put Pandit in front of his name.

#WATCH: BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja says, “Nehru was not a Pandit. One who ate beef and pork, cannot be a Pandit”. (10.08.18) pic.twitter.com/faltELOAgr — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

This is not the first time that Ahuja has triggered controversies with his remarks. In the past, Ahuja gave his statements on several issues like defending Alwar’s cow vigilantes, claiming condoms were found in the campus of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) daily etc.

On July 30, defending cow vigilantes in Alwar lynching case, Ahuja had said that if cow smugglers are found, they should be slapped and tied to a tree. He also said that slaughtering of the cow is a bigger crime than terrorism as cows are treated as mothers in India, reports India Today. The lawmaker also said that any form of misbehaviour with cows will not be tolerated. Rakhbar Khan alias Akbar was allegedly lynched by unknown persons in Rajasthan’s Alwar. The BJP lawmaker also defended the alleged murder of a farmer- Pehlu Khan, who succumbed to injuries after beaten by cow vigilantes last year.

In February 2016, the lawmaker had said that JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) had lost its glory and became a place for anti-nationals. He had said that over 3,000 condoms and anti-pregnancy injections are used daily on the university campus, reports India Today.

Ahuja, who completed his education till class 12, calls himself a Journalist on his official profile. He was a managing editor of a weekly called ‘Mat Sammat.’ He was first elected to the State assembly of Rajasthan on a BJP ticket in 1998 and was re-elected in 2008 and 2013.