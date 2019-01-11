Panchkula: CBI court to pronounce judgment in journalist murder case involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Ram Rahim verdict: A special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict through video conferencing in the murder case of a journalist in which jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is a prime accused. He will appear before the court through video conferencing when the court will deliver its judgment in the 2002 murder case of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati. Ram Rahim has been named as the main conspirator in the case.

The state government had earlier moved a petition in the court urging it to pronounce the judgment through video conferencing. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 51, is currently serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail in connecting with the rape of two of his women disciples.

Chhatrapati was killed in October 2002 after his newspaper ‘Poora Sach’ published an anonymous letter over the plight of women who were sexually harassed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Dera headquarters. The scribe later succumbed to injuries and a case was filed in 2003. The case was handed over to the CBI in 2006.

Section 144 in Panchkula

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Haryana and parts of Punjab. Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula that was the centre of violence in August 2017 when the court had delivered its judgment in the rape case against Ram Rahim. At least 40 people were killed and scores of people injured.

Haryana ADGP (Law and Order) Muhammad Akil said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in Panchkula, Sirsa (headquarter of Dera) and Rohtak districts. Several companies of the state armed police, anti-riot police and commando forces have been deployed to deal with any law and order situation. Additional police force has also been deployed near Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

The state administration has issued directions to police in all the districts not to allow any unnecessary gathering and maintain extra vigil.

In Punjab, the government has made elaborate security arrangements, especially in Bathinda and Ferozepur ranges where there are sizeable numbers of Dera followers. Punjab Inspector General (Bathinda Range) MF Farooqui informed that around 2,000 security personnel have been deployed in Bathinda range and security has been tightened in Ferozepur range.