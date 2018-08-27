PAN card fraud: Delhi man gets I-T notice for Rs 61.37 lakh transfer he didn’t make, realises he is director of 13 firms

The matter came to light when the man, who hails from Bihar, received notice from the Income Tax department in January.

Despite the government taking a number of steps to check tax fraud in the country, those indulging in the fraudulent means tend to find a way out to cheat the system. A 27-year old middle-class man recently got a shock of a lifetime when he came to know that his PAN was used without his knowledge for high-value transactions outside the country. Not just this, the man was left stumped when he came to know that he was a director of 13 firms.

The matter came to light when the man, who hails from Bihar, received notice from the Income Tax department in January. Soon after getting the notice, the man rushed to the police and the Enforcement Directorate to complain that his PAN was being used without his knowledge by fraud companies

Speaking about it, the man said that initially, he did not take the notices seriously. However, after getting a call from the I-T department, he came to know that his PAN had been used to carry out a transaction worth a whopping Rs 61.37 lakh. The said amount was allegedly transferred by one Maxkart Impex company to Dynamic Telecon Trading Limited situated in Hong Kong.

While checking further, the Delhi man found that the transaction was carried out with him as the proprietor of Maxkart Impex firm. “I got a call from an IT official who informed me that the transaction was carried forward from Janakpuri branch of a national bank,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

After the man approached the bank, the manager showed him the photocopy of his voter ID card, PAN card and his photo, but the signature did not match. The case is now being probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.