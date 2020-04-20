Palghar lynching: VHP hints at leftist conspiracy, says ‘they have long history of killing Hindu leaders’

Police inspect a vehicle that was attacked by villagers in Palghar district. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

On a day the Maharashtra government denied any communal angle to the mob violence that led to the killing of three persons including two seers in Palghar district, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has blamed the “growing leftist ideology in the region” for the incident and demanded stern action against the culprits. VHP’s general secretary Milind Parande has termed the killings as a shameful act and alleged that the ambush appeared to be part of a deeper conspiracy and went on to claim that there have been incidents of brutal violence inspired by leftists in the area.

“The killers and their accomplices should be punished at the earliest after a high level investigation into their involvement in this brutal incident,” he said.

Parande said that Maharashtra is known for holding saints in high esteem and ensuring their safety and security, but the activities of leftists have been going on in Palghar on a high pitch. “They also have a long history of killing Hindu leaders. Mob lynchings are part of the Left’s own action plan. The country has not forgotten the heinous murder of Swami Lakshmananand ji maharaj,” Parande said.

He said that some people have been arrested following pressure from the saint fraternity but the main accused are still absconding. “The Chief Minister should order a high-level probe into the incident and must punish the killers at the earliest,” he said.

The state government has claimed that five main accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Besides 101 others have also been taken into custody.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the government has already ordered a high-level inquiry and ruled out any communal angle in the killings. He said that two police officials have been suspended for dereliction of duty and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the case.

The crime took place on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).