Palghar lynching: Supreme Court seeks probe report from Maharashtra police

Police inspect a vehicle that was attacked by villagers in Palghar district. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Supreme Court has sought a report from from Maharashtra police regarding its probe in the Palghar lynching case. The court said that it wants to know what action has been taken so far by the police against the perpetrators of the crime. The court also asked how the lockdown was violated that led to such a mass gathering of people.

The top court has granted four weeks time to the state police to submit the report. The court said that investigation into the case should go on simultaneously.

The apex court was hearing a petition that highlighted the violation of lockdown rules in Palghar that led to a large gathering and killing of three persons including two seers.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court had sought the Maharashtra government’s response to a plea seeking a probe into the Palghar mob lynching by the CBI or a special investigation team (SIT).

The petitioner also asked the High Court to pass an order to expedite the probe and provide financial compensation to the family of the driver who was lynched by the mob along with two seers.

The incident took place on April 16 night when the three men were going from Mumbai towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their car was stopped near a village in Palghar district by a mob. They were dragged out and beaten to death with sticks on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), both linked to the Nirmohi Akhara. The driver was identified as Nilesh Telgade.

According to the state government’s claim, police have arrested 101 people in the case including five who are believed to be the masterminds. The case has been transferred to the CID from the local police.