Palghar lynching: Denying communal angle, Maharashtra home minister says no Muslim among 101 arrested

Palghar lynching: The incident has evoked a sharp reaction from the sant samaj of the country who are demanding that CM Uddhav punish the perpetrators.
While the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has been issuing warnings against giving a communal colour to the Palghar lynching, its own minister Anil Deshmuk on Tuesday specifically said that no Muslim has been arrested in connection with the crime. Anil, who happens to be the state’s Home minister, said none of the 101 people arrested in connection with the crime is a Muslim and went on to accuse the opposition BJP of communalising it.
“None of the accused arrested in connection with the incident is a Muslim. It is unfortunate that communal politics is being played following the incident,” Deshmukh said in his address via Facebook.
- Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan keeps Finance, Narottam Mishra is new Health minister
- AgustaWestland chopper case: SC dismisses interim bail plea of Christian Michel
- Coronavirus pandemic: NDA minister Ram Vilas Paswan responds after Rahul Gandhi's 'sanitisers for rich' charge against Centre
“Some people are seeing ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’ (pipedream)…it is not the time to play politics, but fight coronavirus collectively,” he said without naming anyone.
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned to attack the MVA government led by Shiv Sena, the saffron party’s estranged ally. Besides Shiv Sena, the MVA comprises the NCP of Sharad Pawar and Congress. The BJP has been accusing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his party Shiv Sena of going soft against the accused in this case and demanded stern action against those behind the killing.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who claims to be a staunch supporter of Hindutva has said that there is neither Hindu-Muslim angle nor communalism in the attack and that the Palghar incident has been acted upon.
The incident has evoked a sharp reaction from the sant samaj of the country who are demanding that CM Uddhav punish the perpetrators.
According to the government’s claim, 101 people have been arrested so far in the case. Also, five men who orchestrated the crime have been arrested.
The crime took place at a village in Palghar district on April 16 night when three men including two saints linked to the Juna Akhara were going towards Surat to attend a funeral. Their car was stopped where the three were dragged out of the vehicle and beaten to death with sticks by a mob. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, Sushilgiri Maharaj, and driver Nilesh Telgade.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.