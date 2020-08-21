Palghar lynching: Chorus grows for CBI probe into killing of two Juna Akhara sadhus

Two Juna Akhara sadhus were lynched by a violent mob in Palghar in April.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri, the head of Juna Akhara, has demanded that the lynching case of two sadhus in Maharashtra’s Palghar should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Giri said that millions of saints and people of the country want an impartial probe by the CBI.

“There has been no action over the killing of Sadhus in palghar. There is anger as justice has not been served,” he said.

“Like Sushant Singh Rajput case, CBI must probe it. This is what religious groups and devotees want, The probe should be handed over to the CBI,” Swami Avdheshanand Giri added.

“The call of millions of saints and the religious people of the country is that the CBI should impartially investigate the killing of saints in Palghar. The country wants justice,” he tweeted separately.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had objected to a plea in the Supreme Court for transfer of the probe to CBI from the local police. The state government submitted that a specialised unit of the state CID had been probing the case since April 20 and informed that two chargesheets have been filed against 126 people.

According to the state’s submission, a third chargesheet was in the process of being filed against 47 people.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by relatives and fellow priests of the Juna Akhara sadhus who were lynched by a violent mob in Palghar on April 16. The two Juna Akhara sadhus were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35). Besides, 30-year-old driver Nilesh Telgade was also lynched by the mob.

The three were travelling to attend the funeral of their Guru Shri Mahant Ramgiri in Surat. As they were passing through Gadchinchale, their car was stopped and attacked by villagers who branded them as child lifters and organ harvesters. The killing of the two sadhus sparked a nationwide outrage.

On August 6, a Supreme Court bench ordered the Maharashtra government to produce the charge sheets filed in the FIRs related to the Palghar mob lynching case.