Palghar lynching case: Supreme Court asks Maharashtra govt to file status report on inquiry against cops

Palghar lynching: The Supreme Court has asked the Maharashtra government file a status report action against policemen involved in the crime.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to bring on record the details of inquiry against police personnel and action taken against them in connection with the Palghar lynching. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy also asked the state government to place before it the charge sheets which have been filed before the trial court.
The top court said that it would like to examine the final report and granted three weeks time to the state to file affidavits.
The Supreme Court’s direction to the state government came while hearing a batch of petitions seeking a CBI or NIA-led probe into the Palghar lynching. Petitioners have hinted towards the complicity of Maharashtra police in the incident.
“Incident was of April and now its August. No action on police till now,” advocate SS Jha, appearing for the petitioners, said.
“Let that be brought on record. Sate also to update us on what happened to the enquiry against the police officers after notice,” the SC bench said.
Two sadhus linked to the Juna Akhara and their driver were lynched by a mob on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The incident triggered a national outcry. The two ascetics were identified as Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj. They were murdered while travelling to Surat in a car to attend a funeral.
Their car was stopped by a mob in Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar. They were branded as child lifters and lynched by the mob in the presence of police.
The apex court had earlier sought response from the Maharashtra government on two separate petitions seeking probes by CBI and NIA into the incident.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.