Palghar lynching case: Supreme Court asks Maharashtra govt to file status report on inquiry against cops

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to submit report on cops’ role in Palghar lynching case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Maharashtra government to bring on record the details of inquiry against police personnel and action taken against them in connection with the Palghar lynching. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy also asked the state government to place before it the charge sheets which have been filed before the trial court.

The top court said that it would like to examine the final report and granted three weeks time to the state to file affidavits.

The Supreme Court’s direction to the state government came while hearing a batch of petitions seeking a CBI or NIA-led probe into the Palghar lynching. Petitioners have hinted towards the complicity of Maharashtra police in the incident.

“Incident was of April and now its August. No action on police till now,” advocate SS Jha, appearing for the petitioners, said.

“Let that be brought on record. Sate also to update us on what happened to the enquiry against the police officers after notice,” the SC bench said.

Two sadhus linked to the Juna Akhara and their driver were lynched by a mob on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra. The incident triggered a national outcry. The two ascetics were identified as Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj. They were murdered while travelling to Surat in a car to attend a funeral.

Their car was stopped by a mob in Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar. They were branded as child lifters and lynched by the mob in the presence of police.

The apex court had earlier sought response from the Maharashtra government on two separate petitions seeking probes by CBI and NIA into the incident.