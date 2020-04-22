Palghar lynching: Amit Shah’s phone call made CM Uddhav break silence four days after incident, says BJP

Police inspect a vehicle that was attacked by villagers in Palghar district. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The Bharatiya Janata Party is asking for Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to be removed from his post over his failure to avoid the Palghar lynching incident that saw three people, including two saints, being beaten to death. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding Anil’s ouster and credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former CM Devendra Fadnavis for raising their voice that brought the incident into focus.

“The chief minister must have been apprised of the incident (of lynching of three men in Palghar) on the next day after it happened, however, it took Union home minister Amit Shah’s phone call and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raising his voice to force Thackeray to speak on the issue after four days,” Patil said.

The lynching of three persons including two saints linked to the Juna Akhara has evoked widespread outrage, pushing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on the back-foot over its failure to protect the saints in the state. Although CM Thackeray has promised strict action in the matter and informed that the five main accused have been arrested, the opposition BJP is gunning for the government’s head over the killings and has demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible, including the policemen.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has threatened to launch a massive agitation if stern action is not taken against those behind the lynching of two saints in Palghar. ABAP is the apex body of saints and seers in the country. ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said there is ‘Ravan raj’ in Maharashtra and demanded action against police.

“Lakhs of Naga sadhus and members of various akharas will march to Maharashtra after lockdown is lifted if all the guilty are not punished. The Maharashtra government should terminate all the police officers who failed to protect the saints,” Mahant Giri said.

The incident took place on April 16 night in Palghar when three people were going towards Surat to attend a funeral. Two seers — Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri (70), and Maharaj Sushil Giri (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were dragged out of their car and beaten to death by a mob.