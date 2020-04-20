Palghar lynching: Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray, CM says ‘nothing communal’ about incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assures action in Palghar lynching.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that a high-level probe has been ordered in the Palghar lynching case. Addressing the media here, Udhhav said that the government has suspended two police officials and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the case.

He said that the government is taking all steps to bring the perpetrators to the book and has already arrested all the five accused. Uddhav also informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a word with him today morning and the two discussed the status of the case.

The Chief Minister ruled out any communal angle in the lynching that took place on Thursday night. He said that the attack took place due to rumours of thieves roaming in the area and urged Shah to take action against those giving communal colour to the crime.

“Over 100 persons arrested including 5 main accused. There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning,” he said.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh earlier warned against giving any communal colour to the incident as two of the three deceased were seers.

Uddhav said that he received a call from Amit Shah who himself said there is no communal angle to the Palghar mob lynching incident.

“I have urged him to initiate action against those who are giving a communal twist to the Palghar mob lynching, which is factually incorrect. I also informed him that my government is definitely going to take action against the perpetrators,” he said.

The incident took place on April 16 night when three Mumbai residents including two saints linked to the Juna Akhara were on their way to Silvassa. They were lynched by a mob in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Meanwhile, two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in the wake of lynching of three men in Palghar. Palghar Collector Dr Kailas Shinde earlier said the role of police on the day of the incident was being probed, and it was also being examined how the three men travelled from Mumbai during the lockdown. Following the probe, Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh ordered suspension of Kasa police station’s assistant police inspector Anandrao Kale and sub-inspector Sudhir Katare for alleged dereliction of duty.

The Kasa police have registered three FIRs in connection with the incident. As many as 101 people have been arrested and remanded in police custody till April 30. Nine juveniles have also been taken into custody and sent to a remand home at Bhiwandi.