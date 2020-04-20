Palghar lynching: All accused arrested, Yogi Adityanath dials CM Uddhav Thackeray calling for strict action

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Maharashtra Police has claimed that all the accused in the killing of three people, including two saints linked to the Juna Akhara, in Palghar district of the state have been arrested. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that stern action will be taken against those involved in the crime.

“The Palghar incident has been acted upon. The police arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself,” Thackeray tweeted late Sunday night.

“Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he has spoken to his Maharashtra counterpart regarding the Palghar incident and requested him to take strict action.

“Talked to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray last evening regarding the killing of the saints Swami Kalpavriksha Giri Ji, Swami Sushil Giri Ji and his driver Nilesh Telgade Ji in Palghar. Requested him for strict action against the responsible people,” CM Adityanath tweeted.

State Home minister Anil Deshmukh said a high-level probe has been ordered into the incident. He also warned against giving any communal colour to the incident which took place on April 16.

“Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered a high level inquiry into these killings,” he said.

The incident took place on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).