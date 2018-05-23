Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress accuses CM Fadnavis of violation of election code

The Congress today approached the Election Commission, alleging that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis violated the code of conduct during the ongoing campaign for Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll.

The Congress today approached the Election Commission, alleging that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis violated the code of conduct during the ongoing campaign for Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll. The chief minister, in his speech at Nala Sopara on May 20, promised to exclude 29 villages from the jurisdiction of Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, the opposition party alleged.

Such a promise amounted to violation of the poll code, said state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant. Chandrakant Dube, election agent of Congress candidate Damodar Shingda, filed a complaint against Fadnavis with the returning officer, Sawant said.

The party also submitted a recording of Fadnavis’s speech, he said. The by-election of May 28 was necessitated by the death of BJP MP Chintaman Wanga.