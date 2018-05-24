Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll 2018: After Karnataka, Yogi Adityanath locks horns with Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra

Both the leaders addressed separate rallies to boost their party’s campaigns in the poll-bound constituencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday launched blistering attacks on each other in Maharashtra’s poll-bound Palghar Lok Sabha constituency. Both the leaders addressed separate rallies to boost their party’s campaigns in the poll-bound constituencies. Adityanath slammed Shiv Sena and accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led party of “back-stabbing” the BJP. Addressing a rally in his trademark style, Adityanath said Sena’s actions are contrary to the teachings of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, revered as a Hindutva idol by the saffron party.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who has lately turned into BJP’s star campaigner, targeted Sena for “poking its nose” in the BJP’s internal affairs, by fielding late MP Chintaman Wanaga’s son Srinivas for the byelection.

Adityanath addressed his rally in Virar, one of the six Assembly segments of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, which has a sizable number of north Indian voters apart from Maharashtrians. “These people invoke Shivaji Maharaj in everything, but in reality they act like Afzal Khan. We won’t allow this. Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray always fought against these people,” Adityanath said.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that Adityanath couldn’t save his home seat in his own state. “The UP CM could not retain his own Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat in the recent bypoll…He is here to give advice to his party workers on how to lose your seat,” Thackeray said. The Shiv Sena chief refuted the allegation of “betraying” the BJP by fielding the son of late MP Chintaman Wanaga in the Palghar bypoll.

“The BJP dumped the Wanaga family after Chintaman Wanaga opposed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project and the Wadhwan port project,” he claimed.

Addressing a rally at Vasai, Thackeray targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he remained in the country only during elections and left as soon as they were over. “Our prime minister keeps travelling abroad and they (BJP) say the country is changing…He comes back only during election times. But once the polls are over, he is out again…,” Thackeray said.