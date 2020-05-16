Palghar lynching: Lawyer killed in road accident, VHP says Uddhav Thackeray awaiting ‘maha andolan’ to order CBI probe

Police inspect a vehicle that was attacked by villagers in Palghar district. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Palghar lynching update, Palghar lynching news: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is awaiting a ‘maha andolan’ to bring the Palghar lynching perpetrators to book. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that while there was a growing demand for a CBI probe into the killings of the two saints and a driver, advocate Digvijay Trivedi who was a part of the legal team representing the deceased ascetics was murdered.

Bansal said Trivedi’s car accident appears to be a part of a “larger conspiracy to hide the truth”.

“When country was expecting CBI probe order to unveil the conspiracy behind Palghar mob lynching of seers, the lawyer lost his life. Is it also a conspiracy,” he alleged.

“Maharashtra government needs a maha andolan,” the VHP said and reiterated the demand to handover the Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Trivedi’s car turned turtle on Wednesday morning on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway and he died on the spot. The advocate was travelling with a female colleague to the Dahanu court. The accident took place at around 10.30 am. His colleague Preeti Trivedi survived in the accident but is in a critical condition at the Kasa government hospital.

According to the Kasa police, it has registered an accidental death report.

Trivedi was the chief of the legal cell of the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi party. The incident comes amid growing clamour for a CBI probe into the Palghar lynching.

The lynching of two sadhus linked to the Juna Akhara and their driver on the night of April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra had triggered a national outcry. The two ascetics were identified as Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj. They were travelling towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral, but were stopped by locals in Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar who branded them as child lifters and lynched them in the presence of police.