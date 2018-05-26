Palghar bypoll: Shiv Sena banks on sympathy wave for son of late MP Chintaman Wanaga

The bypoll in Palghar had become necessary after the death of BJP Parliamentarian Chintaman Wanaga.

While the Shiv Sena is all set to take on BJP, the party is depending on a sympathy wave in support of its candidate in the upcoming Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll. The BJP is hoping to get advantage on Shiv Sena’s weakest front, the North Indian population of the constituency. As campaigning in Palghar is nearing to close, the constituency that comprises of peri-urban areas of Nallasopara,Virar, Boisar as also tribal pockets of Vikramgad, Dahanu, and Talasari, BJP is hoping to retain seat through splitting of Maharashtrian vote banks between the Sena and the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA).

The bypoll in Palghar had become necessary after the death of BJP Parliamentarian Chintaman Wanaga in January. In an unexpected move, Sena gave ticket to Wanaga’s son Shrinivas, who had earlier claimed that the BJP ignored the family after the MP’s death. “What we were expecting from the BJP was support for our family after my father’s death. He gave the BJP 35 years of his life, ignoring his own health. So, in my campaign too, I am emphasising on the injustice meted out to my family by the BJP,” Shrinivas was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

He will hope to win a large number of votes on sympathy factor. In 2014, Chintaman Wanaga had won Lok Sabha election by a huge margin, getting 5,33,201 votes as compared to BVA’s Baliram Jadhav, who received 2,93,681 votes. “Besides my father’s followers, BJP workers on ground are also unhappy with the treatment given to my family. They talk about it in private. Though the BJP is using my father’s photo for campaigning, they haven’t bothered to visit my house since his death,” Shrinivas was further quoted as saying by the paper.