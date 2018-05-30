Palghar by-election result 2018 LIVE: Counting Thursday; Will Sena shock BJP?

Palghar by-election result 2018 LIVE: Palghar by-poll in Maharasta was held on May 28, and the result will be declared on Thursday.

Palghar by-election result 2018 LIVE: Palghar by-poll in Maharashtra was held on May 28, and the result will be declared on Thursday. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga, who died because of a heart attack on January 30. Vanga had won here by a margin of 53.72% votes. The BJP candidate from this Lok Sabha constituency is Rajendra Gavit. Shiv Sena has fielded Srinivas Chintaman Vanga, son of former BJP MP Chintaman Vanga. Senior leader Damodar Barku Shingada, a five-time member of the Lok Sabha, has contested the election on a Congress ticket. This by-election witnessed a direct contest between BJP and Shiv Sena. A regional party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi fielded former MP Baliram Jadhav.

The total voter turnout recorded in Palghar on May 28 was 46.5 percent. This is considerably lower than the last two Lok Sabha Polls. There are over 17 lakh registered voters in this constituency. The by-poll here was marred by controversy over alleged faulty EVMs and VVPATs with political parties demanding re-election.