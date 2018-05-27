Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya by-election 2018 date, results, candidates: All you need to know about Maharashtra bypolls

The bypoll is scheduled to take place on Monday. (PTI)

Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya by-election 2018: The bypoll to Maharashtra’s Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat are scheduled to take place on May 28, 2018. The counting will take place on May 31, 2018. The by-election to both seats is important for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The by-election is being seen as a litmus test for the next general election. Political campaigning in both seats is in full swing and elaborate security arrangements have been made by authorities for maintaining law and order.

Palghar by-election 2018

The bypoll to Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to take place on May 28, 2018. The notification was issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 3, 2018. The last day of filing nominations was May 10 while scrutiny of nominations was done on May 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was May 14. The counting will take place on May 31. Political campaigning in three seats are in full swing and elaborate security arrangements have been made by authorities for maintaining law and order. The bypoll is necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Vanga. Vanga died on January 30 after receiving a heart attack.

Palghar by-election 2018 candidates

The by-election will be a direct contest between ruling allies- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. The two parties have refused to form any pre-poll alliance for the bypolls. BJP has fielded Rajendra Gavit. Gavit is a former Congress leader who left the party recently. Shiv Sena has fielded Srinivas Chintaman Vanga, son of former BJP MP Chintaman Vanga. While Congress has fielded senior leader Damodar Barku Shingada.

Shingada is a five-time member of the Lok Sabha. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a regional party has fielded former MP Baliram Jadhav.

Campaign

The campaigning for Palghar Lok Sabha by-election is in full swing. The war of words between the political parties is still on. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused NDA ally Shiv Sena of betraying the BJP by fielding the son of late MP Chintaman Wanga. Fadnavis also urged the people of Palghar to vote fearlessly during the elections. While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray led the Sena campaign in Palghar. The Sena is trying to get the sympathy vote. The Congress’ campaign, on the other hand, was led by former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the opposition leader in the state assembly.

Bhandara-Gondiya by-election 2018

The by-election to Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 28. The notification for the bypoll was issued on May 3, 2018. The last day of nominations was May 10 while scrutiny of nominations was held on May 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations was May 14. The counting will take place on May 31. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of sitting BJP MP Nana Patole in December 2017. Patole had quit the BJP to join Congress.

Bhandara-Gondiya by-election 2018 candidates

The by-election will be a direct contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). BJP has fielded Hemant Patle. Patle is a former MLA. While NCP has fielded Madhukar Kukde. Kukde is a joint candidate of Congress, NCP, RPI and Piripa alliance. Apart from this, there are eight independent candidates and one candidate each from Gondvana Gantantra Party, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Akhil Bharatiya Manavta Paksha, Ambedkarite Party of India and Vidarbha Maza Party.

Campaign

The campaigning for Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha by-election is in full fledge. The NCP campaign is being led by senior leader and former Union minister Prafulla Patel. Patel had represented the constituency four times but in 2014, he lost to Nana Patole. While for BJPs candidate, the campaign was led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister Nitin Gadkari and others.