Palghar and Bulandshahr incidents different in nature, shouldn’t be compared: VHP

VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje said lynching of two seers in Palghar and killing of two priests in Bulandshahr are incidents of different nature and should not be compared.
International president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje, on Thursday said that the lynching of two seers in Maharashtra and killing of as many priests in Uttar Pradesh are incidents of different nature and hence they should not be compared.
Two sadhus and their driver were lynched on April 16 in Palghar district of Maharashtra while they were on their way to a funeral in neighbouring Silvassa. Days later, two priests were found murdered at a temple in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning (April 28), allegedly killed by a local youth.
- 'Not enough buses!' Why Bihar won't bring back its stranded migrants despite Centre easing travel restrictions
- Uttar Pradesh: Mother left stunned as son she sent for grocery shopping returns with wife during lockdown
- 'Be patient, will ensure safe return': CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to UP migrants stranded in other states
Talking to PTI, Kokje said, “In Palghar, the violent mob lynched two saints in the presence of police, while in Bulandshahr, a person killed two seers while they were sleeping in a temple. It clearly reflects that both these incidents are of different nature and therefore, it is not proper to compare them.”
“The incident in Maharashtra (that happened) before the police raises a question mark over the law and order situation in the state,” Kokje, a former judge in the high courts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, said.
He added that attempts were being made to link the Palghar incident with rumours about child lifters. “This incident should be deeply probed,” he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.