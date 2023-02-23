Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK general secretary, affirms Supreme Court

In a major setback to O Panneerselvam in the AIADMK leadership row, the Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the decision of the Madras High Court division bench that had restored Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, as the AIADMK party’s single leader, reported Live Law.

The court also made absolute its interim order passed on July 6 last year staying the Madras High Court order dated June 23, 2022, which had restrained the AIADMK general council from passing any resolutions.

A division bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed the petitions today filed by O Panneerselvam, also known as OPS, against the September 2 order passed by a division bench of the Madras High Court which had reversed a single bench order for maintaining the status quo concerning the AIADMK leadership as it existed before the election of the EPS as the interim general secretary of the party on July 11.

The general council meeting on July 11 ended the dual leadership model of the AIADMK and OPS was expelled from the party for “anti-party” activities, while EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

The AIADMK has had a dual leadership system with OPS working as the coordinator and EPS as joint coordinator, since the passing away of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

While OPS’ lawyers argued for the restoration of the single bench order contending that it was passed in accordance with the bye-laws of the party, which mandate joint consent of OPS and EPS for convening general council meetings, EPS’ advocates argued that the High Court cannot interfere with the internal decisions of a political party which have been taken in a general council meeting.

On January 11, the apex court had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas of the AIADMK leadership row.