Palakkad building collapse: 7 injured, several feared trapped as three-storey building crashes in Kerala, rescue operation underway

More people are feared to be trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway. (Videograb)

A three-storeyed building collapsed in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Thursday leaving at atleast seven people injured and many trapped under the rubble. Police officials, firefighters and officials from the rescue department rushed to the site for the rescue operation. Seven people including two women have been rescued from under the debris and were rushed to the government hospital, The News Minute reported. More people are feared to be trapped under the debris and rescue operations are underway.

The SRDF and NDRF along with the police and fire department officials are also present at the site to carry out search and rescue operations. Two cranes and JCBs have also been deployed to clear out the rubble.

As per reports, the first two floors of the building caved into the ground floor. Small shops were located on the ground floor of the building and customers were present when the building collapsed.

The News Minute reported that the top floor of the building had a lodge which was not too crowded during the incident.

The initial investigations revealed that the building was old and was being repaired. During repair work, a pillar was demolished and that is what caused the building to come down.

A large crowd gathered at the site of the collapsed building. Some passersby are also helping out with the search and rescue of those trapped. Police put up barricades to ensure that people could not reach near the debris. The District Collector and top police officers also rushed to the site.