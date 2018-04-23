‘Pakode banane me spirituality hoti hai’, Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at Narendra Modi

Rahul Gandhi speaks at the launch of Congress’ ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign. (Twitter/INCIndia)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the latter was least concerned about the welfare of Dalits and attempts are being made to ruin the public institutions built over the years. Taking a swipe at Modi, Gandhi said the former is interested only in how he can become the prime minister again, that he sees “spirituality” in his pursuit of power.

“Pakode banane me spirituality hoti hai, toilet cleaning me bhi…par Modi ji ko bas pradhan mantri banne me spirituality hoti hai (There is spirituality in making pakodas, in toilet cleaning but for Modi ji it is only in becoming prime minister,” the Congress president said amid laughter from the audience.

Gandhi’s comment on Modi came after he had accused the PM of believing there is spirituality in manual scavenging. The Congress president mocked Modi’s view about Dalits. Quoting from one of the books written by the prime minister, Gandhi said, “In his book ‘Karmayog’, PM Modi justifies manual scavenging by calling it a ‘spiritual experience’ for the Valmiki community. This speaks volumes about his anti-Dalit mindset.”

The Congress president was speaking at the launch of the party’s year-long ‘Save The Constitution’ campaign in Delhi.

“The country may burn and women may be raped but Modi only interested in becoming prime minister again,” Gandhi said.

On a day when an impeachment motion moved by the Congress-led opposition against CJI Dipak Misra was rejected by the Vice-President, Gandhi went full throttle against the BJP and Modi. Here are some of the statements Rahul made against Modi, RSS, and BJP:

– Modi has killed India’s reputation all over the world. Congress built the reputation of India in 70 years. Modi has destroyed this in last four years. This has to be saved.

– BJP and RSS can never touch the constitution and we will not let it happen. In the next elections, people of the country will tell their ‘mann ki baat’ to him.

– All Dalits of India understand that this man (Modi) has no place for them, weaker sections and women of the country in his heart.

– Atrocities against Dalits are on the rise. Una, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra… wherever you see, atrocities against Dalits are increasing.

– When Congress raised voice against atrocities on Dalits in Gujarat, he (Modi) came on stage three days later and started crying and from behind, he acts against them.

– Who saves women and Dalits in the county? It is simple. This Constitution protect them and this was written and given to the country by the Congress party and Ambedkar Ji.

– All institutions of the country – be it election commission, Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha, IIT, IIM – have been given to us by the constitution.

– All institutions of the country are being infiltrated by people of the RSS.

– Generally, people go to the court for justice. For the first time in India, four judges of the Supreme Court reached out to the people for justice.

– Supreme Court is being crushed, Parliament house has been closed.

– Narendra Modi is scared of standing in Parliament. I am telling you, let me speak for 15 minutes in parliament in front of Modi. I will talk about Rafale scam and he will not be able to stand.