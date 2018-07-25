Pakistan’s hypocrisy: 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed lectures on ‘correct use of opinion’ after casting his vote – watch video

HAFIZ SAAED, hafeez saaed, hafiz saaed casts votes, hafiz saeed in pakistan elections, hafiz saeed jamaat ud dawa, jamaat ud dawa, hafiz saeed,

An accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and a UN designated terrorist, Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday exercised his franchise during the national elections in Pakistan. Saeed also spoke to media after casting his vote where he offered his opinion on correct use of votes. “I have just voted, the environment is beautiful here, no problem has come in the way.. we want that every person should caste his vote in the right manner,” Saeed said. (Maine abhi vote cast kiya hai.. mahaul bada khoobsoorat dekha hai mashallah… koi pareshani… koi rukawat nahi aayi… hum chahenge sablog apne vote ka sahi istemal kare…”).

Pakistanis are voting today to choose a new Prime Minister. Hafiz Saeed’s political party is also competing in the elections. Saeed is the chief of terror organisation Jamaat-Ud-Dawa and most wanted by Indian in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Around 106 million people are registered to vote for members of the lower house of parliament and four provincial assemblies.

Hafiz Saeed is known for spewing venom against India. Recently, Facebook has disabled several accounts and official pages of Milli Muslim League (MML), the political front of Jamaat- ud Dawa. Facebook took the to ensure transparency during the upcoming elections. Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Facebook, had underlined that it was his priority to make sure his social networking website supports positive discourse and prevents interference in the upcoming general elections of Pakistan, India, Brazil, Mexico and other countries.