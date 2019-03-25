Pakistan’s guilty conscience: Sushma Swaraj on Pak minister’s Twitter outburst over forced conversion of Hindu sisters in Sindh



Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday got into a Twitter spat with Pakistan Information minister Chaudhury Fawad Hussain over reports of the kidnapping of two Hindu girls a day prior to the festival of colours, Holi.

It all began when the 67-year-old on Sunday asked Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria, for a report on the abduction.

“I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on this. @IndiainPakistan. Two Hindu girls abducted on Holi eve in Pakistan’s Sindh toi.in/tlMF9b/a24gk via @TOIWorld,” Swaraj said in a post tagging a media report on the abduction.

Indian high commissioner Bisaria replied that details will be shared shortly.

After the 1947 partition, Hindus are a majority in India however are a minority in Pakistan. Similarly, Muslims are a minority in India but a majority in Pakistan.

Swaraj’s tweet left Pakistan information minister Chaudhury Fawad Hussain, a key aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, visibly irked. “Mam its Pakistin internal issue and rest assure its not Modi’s India where minorities are subjugated its Imran Khan’s Naya Pak where white color of our flag is equally dearer to us. I hope you ll act with same diligence when it comes to rights of Indian Minorities (sic),” he responded.

Swaraj hit back at Hussain stating that his comment only exposed Pakistan’s guilty conscience.

“Mr.Minister @fawadchaudhry – I only asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad about the kidnapping and forced conversion of two minor Hindu girls to Islam. This was enough to make you jittery. This only shows your guilty conscience. @IndiainPakistan (sic). ”

Reports of the abduction of the two Hindu sisters quickly spread on Pakistani social media when the girls’ father was shown protesting at a police station in Dharki town of Sindh’s Ghotki district demanding for the safe return of his two daughters. As per reports, two sisters Raveena (13) and 15-year-old Rina were kidnapped and forced into religious conversion. The Pakistan Hindu Sewa Welfare Trust had accused the police of refusing to file a complaint in the case initially but the police did so after the Hindu community staged a protest.

The heated exchange between the two ministers came after rising tensions between India and Pakistan post the February 14 Pulwama attack on an Indian security convoy which left over 40 CRPF personnel martyred.

In retaliation, Indian Air Force jets bombed terror outfit JeM’s training facility inside Pakistan’s Balakot on 26 February. Pakistan also responded by targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir leading to Indian and Pakistani jets in a dogfight. Both India and Pakistan shot down a fighter jet each. Later reports emerged that an Indian Air Force pilot was taken captive by Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

The pilot WC Abhinandan was handed back to India on March 1. However, tensions between the countries have refused to abate with news reports making the rounds that India was contemplating a missile attack on Pakistan had the pilot had been harmed.

In addition, India boycotted Pakistan’s National Day function in New Delhi over the weekend, over Pakistan’s invite to Kashmiri separatist leaders to its events in New Delhi. However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said that Indian PM Modi had wished him on Pakistan’s National Day.