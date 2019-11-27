Pakistan’s attempt to paint alarmist situation following J&K decision thwarted: India

He said, India has completely and unequivocally foiled in “entirety” all such attempts by Pakistan.

Pakistan’s relentless attempts to interfere in India’s internal affairs and present an alarmist situation of the region in the wake of reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir have been successfully thwarted, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, he said Pakistan has repeatedly resorted to “false and malicious” propaganda against India including on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the international fora.

But, he said, India has completely and unequivocally foiled in “entirety” all such attempts by Pakistan.