Pakistan’s Aam Aadmi party candidate goes down the drain for votes, literally

Pakistan General Elections 2018: It’s election time in Pakistan and politicians here are leaving no stone unturned to catch the limelight. And when it comes to elections – it seems politicians from both India and Pakistan don’t shy away from resorting to bizarre tactics. Consider this: An independent candidate contesting for a party called Aam Admi Pakistan, is holding a unique protest. The politician, Ayaz Memom Motiwala, has taken to the drain to appeal for votes. In viral video, the leader can be seen lying down in sewage water in order to ask for votes. Motiwala’s party – Aam Aadmi Pakistan has its name identical to India’s Aam Aadmi Party – also known for its ‘dharnas’.

Well, the candidate, who is running for Karachi’s NA-243 constituency, didn’t stop here. In order to convince people in his locality that he understands their sufferings, Motiwala sat on a protest in the dirty water and went live from his Facebook page. The politician seen was seen drinking water and holding a national flag in his hand. He soon became a talking point in the area. Lying on the road, Motiwala asked his supporters to take photos as he flaunted victory sign. In past, the politician was seen sitting inside a gutter and on a garbage bank. His pictures have gone viral at a time when Karachi is facing is facing a severe water crisis.

However, the comments below the video and pictures on politician’s page suggested that people were not very impressed with him.

A user named Vaneeza Malik said that a person who himself is sitting inside a gutter, can never get the roads constructed. (Jo khud gutter k pani m beth k chaye pani p rha h wo Roads kbi nhi banwaye ga Awamm ki b dubkian lagwaye ga Dramy baz, Uncle ki beauty ka raaz)

“One who likes dirty water and can sit in it, will never work for Sewage system, I am sure,” said Saba Khanum in a Facebook post. (Saba Khanum Jisko khud aesa Ganda pani acha lagta ha k wo ismay Beth gaya then I am sure wo sewerage system ko kbi theek nhi krwayega)

“I had heard that Karachi’s heat can make people lose their mind, today I have seen it,” another person said. (Karachi ki garmi logo ko bawla ker deti hay suna tha, ajj dek liya hahaha)