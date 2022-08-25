Was paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistani colonel for attacking Indian army post, says captured terrorist

A Pakistani terrorist, who was captured on August 21 while he was trying to attack the Indian Army Post at the Line of Control (LoC), revealed on Wednesday that he was given Rs 30,000 by Pakistan Colonel Yunus Chaudhry to complete the task.

The terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, told news agency ANI that there were around five men who also tried infiltrate India along with him. However, India has foiled two infiltration bids along the LoC in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two days. Hussain is currently being treated at a facility in Kashmir after he was wounded as the army opened fire on him and others, while they were trying to step inside the Indian soil.

In the video, Hussain, who hails from the Sabzkot village in PoK, further revealed that they had been tracking the Indian posts since long, looking for the right time to attack.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

On August 21, Hussain and others came under heavy fire from the Indian soldiers posted at the Jhangar sector in Naushera as they were trying to cross over. Hussain got injured while he was trying to cut the fence. Two more terrorists who were behind him escaped as they sought refuge in the dense foliage and broken ground around them.

Saying that he was betrayed by fellow terrorists, Hussain revealed that he had undergone intense training under the supervision of Major Razak from the Pakistani army and had also visited several terror camps in Pakistan. At the time of his capture, Hussain cried betrayal and said he had crossed the border to kill, but was, instead, betrayed by the other terrorists. “I was betrayed and subsequently captured by the Indian Army. I underwent six-month training and visited several (terrorist) camps (run by the Pakistan army) for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) members,” Hussain, who was admitted in the military hospital, told journalists.

Brigadier Rajeev Nair, the commandant of the military hospital in Rajouri where Hussain is admitted, said that Hussain was saved by the Indian army. He wanted to shed the blood of our army men, but got saved himself as our troops gave him blood, and took care of him, said Nair.