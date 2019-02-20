Pakistani prisoner killed in brawl with inmates at Jaipur Central Jail

The incident comes at a time when the relationship between India and Pakistan have taken a hit following the dastardly attack in Pulwama on February 14.

A Pakistani national lodged in Jaipur central jail was allegedly killed on Wednesday in a brawl with other prisoners. Informing about the incident, Rajasthan Director General of Police Kapil Garg told PTI: “A Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered today (Wednesday) in the central jail. The matter will be investigated by a judicial magistrate and also by the police.”

The deceased has been identified as Shakrullah who was facing life imprisonment after his conviction in a terror-related case in Jaipur. He was hit with a large stone during the prison fight.

PTI reports that senior administration and police officials rushed to the jail after learning about the death of the prisoner who was from Sialkot of Pakistan.

Inspector general (Prisons) Rupinder Singh informed that Shakrullah was lodged in the special cell of the jail since 2011, and was serving life sentence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He further said that the post mortem will be conducted on the jail premises under judicial supervision.

The Hindu reports that the deceased received serious injuries in his head caused by a blunt object after an altercation with fellow inmates. According to the report, a Forensic Science Laboratory team was collecting evidence from the spot.

