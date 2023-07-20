Pakistani national Seema Haider’s case under investigation, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Pakistani national Seema Haider is “under investigation”.

“We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail,” Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the MEA, said during a press briefing on Thursday.

“The matter (Pakistani national Seema Haider case) is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes,” he said when asked if Pakistan has demanded consular access to Seema Haider.

Pakistani woman Seema Haider has been in the news for illegally entering India through the Nepal border with her four children. The 27-year-old was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police for illegally entering India on July 4.

Meanwhile, Central investigation agencies met the Noida Police on Thursday in connection with the probe in the Pakistani citizen Seema Haider’s illegal entry into India, PTI reported, citing official sources.

The meeting comes in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad questioning Seema and his Indian partner Sachin Meena on Monday and Tuesday.

Seema Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan, had entered India illegally along with her four children in a bus via Nepal on May 13. She says she had come to live with his Indian lover Sachin Meena who stays in Rabupura area of Greater Noida. On July 4, Seema was arrested by local police for entering India illegally and Sachin was held for sheltering illegal immigrants.

They were booked under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and Sections 3,4,5 of the Passport Act, 1920, for entering India “illegally” and providing shelter to the woman, reported The Indian Express.

All of them were sent to 14-day judicial custody. However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area. Seema has also said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She also claimed to have turned a Hindu.

Police said that the duo got in touch in 2020 through online game PUBG and after around 15 days of playing the game, they had shared their phone numbers and started talking on WhatsApp.