Pakistani national freed after 16 years returns home. His takeaway from India – Bhagavad Gita

A Pakistani national who was freed 16 years after he was lodged in a jail in India has a special takeaway to home – Bhagwat Gita. Jalaluddin, who was released from Varanasi Central Jail on Sunday, was arrested from Varanasi’s Cantonment area with suspicious documents in 2001.

The Pakistani national, who hails from the country’s Sindh province, was nabbed near the Air Force office by the police with some suspicious documents, Senior superintendent of Varanasi Central Jail Ambrish Gaud told ANI.

A number of documents, including the maps of the Cantonment area and other important places were recovered from Jalaluddin. He was later sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment. “He was imprisoned under the Official Secrets Act and Foreigner’s Act. He has been handed over to the local police. He has taken a copy of (Bhagavad) Gita with him,” Gaud was quoted as saying by ANI.

“When he was arrested, he had only graduated from high school. He completed his intermediate and did his MA from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). He also undertook an electrician course as well in the jail. He had been an umpire in the jail cricket leagues for the last three years,” he was further quoted as saying by ANI.

Jalaluddin has been taken to Amritsar where he will be handed over to Pakistani Authorities at the Wagah-Attari border, following which he will return to Pakistan.