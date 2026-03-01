A drone crossed the Line of Control to enter India on Sunday — prompting the Indian Army to open fire for the second time in three days. The unmanned aircraft system was spotted around 6:10 am as it hovered briefly over the Digwar area of Poonch district.

Officials told PTI that troops manning a forward post noticed the enemy drone at around 6.10 am and fired over a dozen rounds to bring it down. But it managed to escape the gunshots and immediately withdrew to Pakistan. A search operation was subsequently launched to ensure that there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone.