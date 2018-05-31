Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane on Patanjali’s Kimbho app? Twitter roasts ‘desi Whatsapp’ before it disappears

As per Patanjali Communications, Kimbho was aimed at taking on popular messaging app Whatsapp. Interestingly, in common Sanskrit parley, Kimbho literally means ‘What’s up’. (Twitter)

Baba Ramdev’s latest offering couldn’t last long, but did leave an impact. Before disappearing from Google Play Store within a day of its launch, Patanjali’s Kimbho messaging app took Twitter by storm. This came just days after Ramdev surprised netizens with the launch of BSNL-Patanjali Swadeshi Sammriddhi SIM card for Patanjali employees, members of its associated organisations and those holding Swadeshi Samriddhi Cards offered by the firm.

As per Patanjali Communications, Kimbho was aimed at taking on popular messaging app Whatsapp. Interestingly, in common Sanskrit parley, Kimbho literally means ‘What’s up’. The phrase is used to ask about someone’s well-being. Kimbho can also be said to be the Sanskrit equivalent of ‘Hello, how are you’ or What’s up’.

Kimbho meaning: Know what Patanjali Kimbho means

Soon after the news of the launch of Kimbho started doing the rounds on social media, Twitterati pointed out that the app, available on Google Play Store, featured an image of Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane. Some users claimed Hocane’s image was replaced after it was pointed out. This, however, didn’t stop Twiteratti from roasting Kimbho with memes and jokes, even after it was taken off. Take a look at some of them:

“This @KimbhoApp is a joke, next time before making press statements, hire competent developers… If it is not clear, for the moment don’t install this app. #Kimbho #KimbhoApp.” Elliot Anderson called Kimbho a security disaster after accessing messages.

Tried out #Kimbho. My thoughts: Basically it’s Whatsapp with features of Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook messenger, iMessage with a dash of sanskar. The emojis are stereotypically desi. What’s next #Patanjali? — Tanvi (@tanvi_r90) May 31, 2018

So Baba @yogrishiramdev uses Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane’s Pic on his #KIMBHO app?

The App shows Sanskaari Aditi speaking to a Phorin guy. Baba

lifts Pics from Fremont (US) #KIMBHO pic.twitter.com/efquGiiPjt — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) May 31, 2018

@KimbhoChat will be India’s first Pure veg messaging app, you won’t be able to send even non veg joke #KimbhoChat #Kimbho #kimbhoApp #bypoll — A God Has No Name (@joBless_God) May 31, 2018

they are not competing with WhatsApp but actually copying it. Whatsapp was meant to sound like whats up? and kimbho has the same meaning in Sanskrit. Even the “logo” (may god forgive me for calling that thing a logo) is an ugly copy of WhatsApp. — Amit Tiwari (@amitc4d) May 31, 2018

Only sanskari conversation will be allowed;all `asabhya’ (indecent)exchanges will automatically stand deleted.On a serious note,wonder where are the SIM cards sourced from,where is Kimbho’s server located&what are norms for subs’ data protection?The answers would be illuminating. https://t.co/eZ51otZ6My — Anjan Mitra (@DelhiTaurus) May 31, 2018

#kimbho Is this a joke going on? Launching shitty apps which predate users’ privacy and trying to make it a hit by connecting it to nationalism.

I ain’t sure about the mental condition of people who still support him. — Ravi Dubey (@dubeylisation) May 31, 2018

After patanjali sim now baba has launched KIMBHO competitor of whatsapp…jai ho baba pic.twitter.com/piCBzf7O6F — mrinal (@beingmrinal) May 31, 2018

Kimbho an application which was released by Patanjali got broken beyond repair. ???? It is secure, which means not technically. Since, you chat over internet it stops airborne diseases! Nice move sir ????@fs0c131y you’re confused with that word ‘secure’ I guess! ????. #patanjali — Sriram (@Sri_Hxor) May 31, 2018

@yogrishiramdev for a nation like ours, that boasts about its soft power, #kimbho is an insult ….. Super lazy development and plz atleast get your developer a professional email id pic.twitter.com/SQSQnIHx3P — Sankalp (@sankalpjape) May 31, 2018

It is build on an app called “BOLO”. Kimbho team is so dumb that they didnt even changed the OTP SMS format!! Even the description n pics used are same as Bolo app! ???? https://t.co/QKGjYC1y2J pic.twitter.com/40yRxZKbLX — Abhishek Singh (@ThakurrSaab) May 31, 2018

So @yogrishiramdev baba used Pakistani model @MawraHocane picture on Swadeshi #Kimbho app and removed it after it was reported. ???? pic.twitter.com/1T5nJT4Hh9 — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) May 31, 2018

Dear @yogrishiramdev and @tijarawala… While on Android #Kimbho app says its from Patanjali, on iOS it says its from Appdios…? Did they develop it for Patanjali? Also, How does the app have Mawra Hocane’s pic in the ad on play store? If you know what I mean. pic.twitter.com/x5bqPaiH0U — Brijesh Deb ???????? (@brijeshdeb) May 30, 2018

@PypProducts @yogrishiramdev Why is patanajli using Pakistani actress #MawraHocane to advertise it’s #KIMBHO app ?? Not that I object but wanted to bring 2 U R attention b4 it becomes a major controversy. pic.twitter.com/Tnd8UySW0k — Chanakya (@UKNirvana69) May 30, 2018

The launch of Kimbho app was marred by reported bugs and troubled faced by users in availing the benefits Patanjali claims to provide.