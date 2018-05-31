​​​
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane on Patanjali’s Kimbho app? Twitter roasts ‘desi Whatsapp’ before it disappears

Baba Ramdev's latest offering couldn't last long. Before disappearing from Google Play Store within a day of its launch, Patanjali's Kimbho messaging app took the Twitter by storm.

Published: May 31, 2018
kimbho app As per Patanjali Communications, Kimbho was aimed at taking on popular messaging app Whatsapp. Interestingly, in common Sanskrit parley, Kimbho literally means ‘What’s up’. (Twitter)

Baba Ramdev’s latest offering couldn’t last long, but did leave an impact. Before disappearing from Google Play Store within a day of its launch, Patanjali’s Kimbho messaging app took Twitter by storm. This came just days after Ramdev surprised netizens with the launch of BSNL-Patanjali Swadeshi Sammriddhi SIM card for Patanjali employees, members of its associated organisations and those holding Swadeshi Samriddhi Cards offered by the firm.

As per Patanjali Communications, Kimbho was aimed at taking on popular messaging app Whatsapp. Interestingly, in common Sanskrit parley, Kimbho literally means ‘What’s up’. The phrase is used to ask about someone’s well-being. Kimbho can also be said to be the Sanskrit equivalent of ‘Hello, how are you’ or What’s up’.

Soon after the news of the launch of Kimbho started doing the rounds on social media, Twitterati pointed out that the app, available on Google Play Store, featured an image of Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane. Some users claimed Hocane’s image was replaced after it was pointed out. This, however, didn’t stop Twiteratti from roasting Kimbho with memes and jokes, even after it was taken off. Take a look at some of them:

The launch of Kimbho app was marred by reported bugs and troubled faced by users in availing the benefits Patanjali claims to provide.

