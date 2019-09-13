Pakistan won’t be on world map, will split into 5-6 pieces: RSS ideologue

Indresh Kumar said that Pakistan lied at the verge of splitting into 5-6 pieces.

RSS ideologue Indresh Kumar on Friday said that Pakistan will not be on the world map as it will collapse due to ongoing insurgencies in Sindh and Balochistan. He said that Pakistan will split into 5-6 pieces. “Before 1947, Pakistan was not on the world map, I believe it will not be on the world map again,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying. Indresh Kumar also said that Pakistan lied at the verge of splitting into 5-6 pieces. “Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh want to break away. Experts predict this fate for Pakistan. It’s growing weak day-by-day,” the RSS leader said.

The statement comes at a time when Pakistan is facing stiff protests from the people of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan has four provinces including Balochistan. At the time of independence, Balochistan was an independent state but Pakistan illegally annexed it in 1948. Since then, the Baloch people have been fighting for independence.

Just days ago, Baloch political activists raised the issue of human rights violations committed by the Pakistan army in Balochistan in front of the United Nations headquarters in Geneva. The people from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa installed posters and banners highlighting human rights excesses in front of the United Nations in Geneva.

Free Balochistan Movement leader Hyrbyair Marri recently said that once Balochistan is liberated that will be the end of Pakistan. In an interview with Financial Express-Online, he said that Pakistan’s survival depends on Baloch resources and present-day occupied Balochistan amount for 50 per cent of their land. “The Baloch, the Pashtun and the Sindhis are fed up of Pakistan and all these occupied nations want freedom,” he added.

Pakistan is also facing protests from the people of PoK. Prime Minister Imran Khan today held a rally in Muzaffarabad, PoK. However, it was a flop as the people there boycotted the rally completely. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK, said that people were loaded in trucks from Abbottabad and Rawalpindi for Imran Khan’s rally in Muzaffarabad.