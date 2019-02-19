Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks: Imran Khan in first reaction on Pulwama attack

By: | Updated: February 19, 2019 2:09 PM

Imran Khan on Pulwama: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Islamabad will retaliate if India decides to attack his country in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday categorically rejected India’s charge that Pakistan was involved in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. In his first statement after the attack, Khan said that India has blamed Pakistan without any evidence.

The Pakistan Prime Minister further warned against any aggression by India following the attack, saying Pakistan will not think twice before retaliating. “We are hearing about this in the media…from politicians and others in India that Pakistan should be taught a lesson. First of all, which law in the world grants one nation the authority to be judge, jury and executioner. Secondly, if you (Indian government) think you will attack us and we will not think of retaliating, we will retaliate. We all know starting a war is in the hands of humans, where it will lead us only God knows. This issue should be solved through dialogue,” Imran Khan said addressing the Indian government directly.

He also asked New Delhi to share any actionable evidence it has in its possession to prove the involvement of his country in the attack.

“I want to tell Indian government that we will take action if evidence is found against anyone from Pakistan,” he said.

Khan added that it is in the interest of both India and Pakistan that nobody from our soil spreads violence. “You have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence,” he said.

“Pakistan ko isse kya faayda hai? Kyu Pakistan karega iss stage ke upar jab Pakistan stability ki taraf ja raha hai? (How will Pakistan benefit from this? Why will Pakistan do this at a time when it is moving towards stability)” he asked India.

Notably, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack hours after the incident. The JeM is headed by Masood Azhar who freely roams in Pakistan and holds public meetings. Attempts by India and the US to proscribe him as a designated terrorist have failed due to obstructions by China at Pakistan’s behest.

