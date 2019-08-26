Pakistan will go to any extent on Kashmir: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that his country will go to any extent on Jammu and Kashmir. He called the revocation of Article 370 a historic blunder committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khan said that now he will raise the Kashmir issue at international forums including the United Nations. “I believe, the entire nation (Pakistan) should stand with the Kashmiris. I have said this that I will act as Kashmir’s ambassador. I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of states that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue at the UN as well,” he said in a televised address to Pakistan.

Putting the responsibility of resolving Kashmir on the world powers, Imran Khan said: “If conflict moves towards war then remember both nations have nuclear weapons and no one is a winner in nuclear war and it will have global ramifications. The superpowers of the world have a huge responsibility…whether they support us or not Pakistan will go to any extent on Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further said that Pakistan has succeeded in internationalizing the issue of Kashmir by getting it discussed at the UN earlier this month. “We talked to world leaders and embassies. The United Nations for the first time since 1965 convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. By taking up this matter at the UN, it has been internationalised. Even international media has picked it up,” the Pakistan prime minister said. Khan also said that he will speak at the UN General Assembly on September 27 and highlight the Kashmir issue on the world stage.

His statement comes just hours after Prime Minister Modi told US President Donald Trump that there was no room for a third party intervention in Kashmir as it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. Imran Khan had requested Trump earlier this month to meditate on Jammu and Kashmir.