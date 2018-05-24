Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector

Due to constant firing in Samba and Kathua districts, a number of houses were damaged. (Reuters)

Pakistani troops on Thursday again resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani force violated the ceasefire in the Kamal Koot area of Uri sector in Baramulla District.

The Pakistan army violated ceasefire by firing from automatic weapons and shelling mortars along the line of control (LOC).

Meanwhile, as many as three civilians were killed and several injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector on May 23.

Due to constant firing in Samba and Kathua districts, a number of houses were damaged.

Also, one civilian was killed and two others were injured on Wednesday after Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling in Kathua’s Hiranagar sector.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire and resorting to heavy shelling in Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors in the state over the last few weeks.