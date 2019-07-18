ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav a comprehensive win for India, Pakistan under global watch: Arun Jaitley

The former finance minister took a dig at the neighbouring nation over its claim of victory following the verdict, as he called it “farcical”. (File Photo)

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday hailed the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, calling it a “comprehensive victory for India”. He said that Pakistan is under constant global scrutiny and the direction it takes will be watched very closely. “Pakistan lost conclusively before the ICJ. It’s farcical processes through which innocent are held guilty, stand exposed. The ICJ has given Pakistan an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and reform its processes,” Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post. He is not part of the Narendra Modi led-NDA government’s second term due to ill-health.

The former FM, while expressing surprise at Pakistan’s claim of a victory pointed out that a plain reading of the judgment showed India won on almost all counts. Last evening, India scored a major diplomatic win over Pakistan after the global court asked Islamabad to review the death sentence for Jadhav. The 48-year-old former Indian Naval officer was earlier sentenced by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism”.

While slamming Pakistan, the ICJ also affirmed Jadhav’s right to consular access. The court also made it clear that death sentence of Jadhav must remain suspended till Pakistan reviews and reconsiders the conviction in the light of its breach of Article 36—which mentions the denial of consular access and notification. The court, however, rejected India’s call to annul the Pakistani military court decision and ensure his safe passage back home. This order means that Jadhav will not be freed with immediate effect and the ball is in Pakistan’s court to make a decision on his fate.

In the meantime, India has said the verdict of the ICJ in the case is a complete vindication of its stand and that Pakistan must implement the ruling. Speaking to the media, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the judgement is a complete vindication of India’s position on the matter.