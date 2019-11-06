Pakistan song on Kartarpur Corridor wades into controversy over poster featuring Khalistani separatist leaders

Earlier in August, former Pakistan army chief Gen Mirza Aslam Beg said that his country will use Kartarpur corridor for the revival of Khalistan movement. (Reuters)

Kartarpur Corridor: The official song released by the Pakistan government ahead of the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor has landed in a row. The song has confirmed Islamabad’s tacit support to those who want to revive ‘Khalistan movement’ in Punjab — a fear that was expressed by former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and many intelligence personnel ahead of the announcement of the corridor. In the three-part song released by Pakistan, a poster can be seen featuring Khalistani separatist leaders Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Amrik Singh Khalsa and Maj Gen Shabeg Singh in the background in one part of the videos.

Bhindranwale was the leader of the Khalistan movement in Punjab and was killed in the Operation Blue Star, ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Amrik Singh Khalsa and Maj Gen Shabeg Singh were also killed in the same operation, that brought an end to the movement that had put Punjab on the boil. However, UK-based radical group Sikhs for Justice (SJF) is planning to have a ‘Referendum-2020’ to gain support for a separate state of Khalistan, and Pakistan, it is believed, could use these elements to foment trouble in Punjab.

Last week on Friday, Amarinder Singh warned India not to take Pakistan on its face value. Singh said that he still had suspicions that the opening of the much-awaited Corridor could be an operation of the ISI aimed at wooing the Sikh community for the ‘Referendum 2020’. He is not entirely off the mark as Pakistani leaders have been seen with the pro-Kahlistani elements in Punjab in the past. Last year in November, when the Corridor was announced, pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Chawla was seen with Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Earlier in August, former Pakistan army chief Gen Mirza Aslam Beg said that his country will use Kartarpur corridor for the revival of Khalistan movement. According to a report in India Today, Beg said that the “Pakistan army and the government should create trouble for India through Khalistan movement” in Punjab. In July this year, the Indian government banned Pro-Khalistan group SFJ for its involvement in anti-national activities, namely – Referendum 2020.