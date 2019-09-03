Pakistan Sikh girl conversion: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh raises matter with Home Minister Amit Shah

Punjab CM had lashed out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan for not reaching out to help the girl and accused him of having failed in helping the girl (Twitter)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and raised the issue of forceful conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl in Pakistan, Jagjit Kaur and said the neighbouring country should protect the rights of the minorities.

A teenage girl, who is a daughter of a Gurdwara priest in Pakistan’s Punjab province, was abducted and subsequently converted to Islam at gunpoint before being forced to marry a Muslim man. A video of the girl at the wedding ceremony has also gone viral. In the video, the girl can be seen sitting beside a Muslim boy, Mohammad Hassan, as their marriage is being solemnised. He claimed that the girl married him without any pressure.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Pakistan as well as in India. The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, also held protests against the incident in Pakistan.

“I have already taken up the issue with the highest authorities here. I understand the government of India has also taken up the issue with Pakistan. It is a matter of concern. Pakistan should do the needful to protect the rights of Sikhs,” Amarinder Singh told reporters after a meeting with Union Home Minister.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress leader had lashed out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan for not reaching out to help the girl and accused him of having failed in helping the girl. Singh had also offered to help the girl’s family settle in Punjab.

India too had expressed concerns over the incidents of Sikh girls of being converted and married to Muslim men. New Delhi also asked Islamabad to take remedial action to stop such cases.

On Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the Punjab chief minister said work was going on according to the schedule and he was satisfied with the progress.