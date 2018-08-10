​​​
  3. Pakistan should stop ‘state repression’ in Balochistan: India

India today said Pakistan should stop "state repression" and "gross violation of human rights" in Balochistan.

August 10, 2018
India today said Pakistan should stop “state repression” and “gross violation of human rights” in Balochistan. It also urged Pakistan to take care of its minorities in accordance with the international obligations. Asked about the issue of Balochistan during a press briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Our position remains the same. Pakistan should take care of its minorities in accordance with the international obligations. It should stop state repression and gross violation of human rights in that region.”

