Pakistan should expeditiously fulfil promises made on Kartarpur project: India

By: | Published: December 6, 2018 9:04 PM

India expects Pakistan to implement its announcements relating to the Kartarpur corridor project expeditiously.

The corridor will link the Darbar Sahib shrine in Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in India. (Express Archive Photo by Jaipal Singh)

India said Thursday it expects Pakistan to implement its announcements relating to the Kartarpur corridor project “expeditiously”. “Pakistan has to come true to the announcements they made…. It is important that they implement the announcements expeditiously,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters while replying to questions on the issue.

He also suggested that the protocol officer attached to Union Minister Hasimrat Kaur Badal during the ground-breaking ceremony of the corridor in Pakistan was not allowed to accompany her when she visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Read | Bulandshar violence: Did you question when Akhlaq was given compensation, asks BJP MLA Sangeet Som over ex-gratia to Sumit

There was a “problem” of access to the protocol officer, said Kumar, adding it helps to have a protocol officer in hand to assist the minister. “That did not happen,” he said refusing to elaborate further.

Union ministers Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri as well as Punjab state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on November 28. The corridor will link the Darbar Sahib shrine in Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province to Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district in India.

Addressing a gathering after the ceremony, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that his government will create various facilities for the pilgrims including hotels and restaurants.

Also read | Total wealth held by individuals in India is expected to touch Rs 517.88 lakh crore by FY23: Report

After the event, a row broke out following Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks that Khan, a former cricketer, bowled a “googly”, forcing India to send two ministers to the groundbreaking ceremony of the corridor in Pakistan. The Pakistan PM distanced himself from the remarks by his foreign minister.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj criticised Qureshi for his “googly” comments and said they reflected that he has no respect for Sikh sentiments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pakistan should expeditiously fulfil promises made on Kartarpur project: India
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition