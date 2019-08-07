Pakistan should cut off diplomatic ties with India: Fawad Chaudhry

Chaudhry said that “Pakistan should not let Kashmir become another Palestine.”

Pakistan should cut off its diplomatic ties with India, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the joint session of Parliament called to discuss the situation in Kashmir, Chaudhry said, “Why the Indian ambassador is here; why are we are not cutting off diplomatic relations. When there is no diplomacy between the two countries, then what our ambassador is doing there (in India).” He said that Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria is a good person, but he represents a “fascist regime”. Chaudhry said that “Pakistan should not let Kashmir become another Palestine.”

Also read: Pakistan PM Imran Khan to chair NSC meeting to discuss Kashmir situation

“Pakistan should not be afraid of war because honour is important than anything,” he said. “We have to choose between dishonour and war. Wars are fought for honour, and not to win or lose. So we should not be afraid of wars.”

Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Chaudhry said Islamabad can approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against India for its decision to scrap the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. Separately, the leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir also demanded that the diplomatic ties with India should be cut off.