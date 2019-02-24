Pakistan sets up ‘Crisis Management Cell’ amid simmering tension over Pulwama terror attack

The move comes a day after India moved 100 additional companies (nearly 10,000 personnel) of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan has set up a “Crisis Management Cell” in the wake of the simmering Indo-Pak tension following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed that killed 40 CRPF personnel, according to a media report on Saturday. The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

The cell was set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It will remain operational throughout the week without any break, it said. The move comes a day after India moved 100 additional companies (nearly 10,000 personnel) of paramilitary troops to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

