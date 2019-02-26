Pakistan says Indian aircraft crossed LoC and released a payload, no casualties reported

Pakistan’s military said on Wednesday Indian military aircraft crossed the line of control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region and “released a payload” after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there was no casualties or damage.

“Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector,” Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Wednesday, referring to an area in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

He said “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”, the Indian aircraft “released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.”