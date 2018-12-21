Pakistan rejects land swap deal to make Kartarpur a part of India

file image

Pakistan has rejected a proposal for swapping Kartarpur with India in exchange for another piece of land.

The Punjab government had unanimously passed a resolution on December 14 seeking an India-Pakistan land swap deal to make Kartarpur a part of India, The Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammad Faisal told the paper that there was “absolutely no question” of any kind of land swap, regarding Kartarpur.

He also added that the Kartarpur Corridor was a “gesture” extended for the people of Sikh community which was made on their request so that they could have “a visa-free corridor, facilitating their visit of a shrine of importance to them”

On December 14, the Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution seeking land swap with Pakistan to make Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib part of Indian territory.

Kartarpur is the place where Guru Nanak spent his last days and is situated in Pakistan’s Narowal district. Punjab government had decided to approach the Centre with the proposal offering over 10,000 acres of the Dera Baba Nanak area in exchange for the land in Kartarpur on which the historic gurdwara for the Sikhs now stands; the Gurudwara is just three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, Hindustan Times reported.