Pakistan ready to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib, says Sidhu

Congress leader and minister in the Punjab government Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that Pakistan was ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. According to a tweet shared by news agency ANI, Sidhu said that there can be no bigger happiness than this for the people of Punjab. The development comes days after Sidhu visited Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Imran Khan government.

Sidhu said that Pakistan is ready to open the corridors of the gurdwara to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the site in Narowal district, around 120 km from Lahore. “They (Pakistan) are ready to open the corridor of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji,” he said. “There can be no bigger happiness than this for the people of Punjab.”

Kartarpur Sahib is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak settled after his missionary travels.

Watch video:

According to a report in ABP news, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a go ahead to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib. It said that Sikh pilgrims visiting the holy site will not be required to obtain a visa.

Speaking to the news channel. Sidhu thanked his friend and Pakistan Premier Imran Khan for this decision and made an appeal to New Delhi to take a step forward towards restoring the ties with Islamabad.