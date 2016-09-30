Pakistan postpones SAARC summit

​​ ​
The summit, which was postponed by Pakistan, was already virtually cancelled as five countries - India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan had already pulled out of the summit.

Facing a huge embarrassment, Pakistan on Friday postponed the SAARC summit scheduled to take place in November. The summit, which was postponed by Pakistan, was already virtually cancelled as five countries – India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan had already pulled out of the summit. India was first country to announce its non-participation in the summit, a decision followed by Nepal, Bhutan, and Afghanistan.

Putting the blame on India, a statement form the Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, “the spirit of the Saarc Charter is violated when a member state casts the shadow of its bilateral problems on the multilateral forum for regional cooperation”. “Pakistan attaches great importance to regional cooperation under the umbrella of Saarc and remains committed to hosting the 19th SAARC Summit at Islamabad at the earliest,” it added.

Pakistan, in its statement, also said that Pakistan deplores India’s decision to impede the Saarc process by not attending it, which was slated for November 9-10. “The decision by India to derail the Summit effectively contradicts Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s own call to fight against poverty in the region,” the statement said.

In a major blow to Pakistan, India in its official statement had said that regional cooperation and terrorism can’t go hand in hand. Expressing its inability to participate, India said, that while it remains steadfast in regional cooperation, it can’t attend the summit in current scenario. India’s decision was taken after a high volume of Pakistan backed terro activities and a major terrorist attack at J&K’s Uri Army base camp.

