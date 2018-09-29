Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants citizens to crowdfund $14 billion for construction of dams

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wants citizens to crowdfund billion for construction of dams

Facing huge debts and liabilities, the Pakistan government-led by Imran Khan has appealed to the people to fund the construction of dams in the country. The new Premier has asked Pakistanis to crowdfund a whopping USD 14 billion for ‘desperately needed dams’. According to news agency AFP, Khan said that the dams in the country have water storage capacity for only 30 days and that the huge debt is a burden on the country’s economy.

Making an emotional appeal to the people to contribute money for the construction of dams, he said, “We have only 30 days of water storage capacity. We already have so many loans that we have problems in paying them back. We alone will have to build this dam, and we can.”

“I promise to you that I will safeguard your money,” he added.

The Prime Minister also appealed those who are leaving outside the country to send dollars to Islamabad. He said that besides helping the government in building dams, it will help the government in checking rising debt.

Khan’s appeal to the people to crowdfund the construction of dams comes in the backdrop of reports that Pakistan has only two large-capacity dams and in view of rising demand and increasing population, there will be an ‘absolute water scarcity’ by 2025.

The AFP report said that if Khan’s appeal to crowdfund USD 14 billion for the construction of dams yields fruitful results, it will be the largest crowdfunding effort in history, breaking Kickstarter’s existing record by 700 times. At present, Kickstarter’s campaign for the Pebble Time Smartwatch holds the world record for the biggest crowdfunding project. Under this project, more than $20 million was raised in just 32 days.