Pakistan PM Imran Khan to chair NSC meeting to discuss Kashmir situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a second meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in three days on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in Kashmir, officials said. The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Pakistan has, however, condemned and rejected the Indian government’s decision and vowed to exercise “all possible options” to counter India’s “illegal” and “unilateral” step. Official sources said that the NSC will try to come up with a comprehensive policy to address the situation after India revoked special status of Kashmir.

The meeting is being held after the meeting of Corps Commanders and joint session of parliament on Tuesday. The NSC is the highest forum of civil and military top leadership to come together and discuss important matters of national security.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs minister along with other key officials, as well as chiefs three armed service and ISI chief among others would attend the meet. Khan on Sunday convened a meeting of the NSC to discuss issues pertaining to national security in the wake of developments in the region.