Pakistan PM Imran Khan pokes India again on minorities

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 5:28 PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday again tried to compare the treatment of minorities in his country and India, saying these communities would be treated as equal citizens in "Naya Pakistan", "unlike what is happening in India", days after stating that he would "show" the Narendra Modi government "how to treat minorities".

Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan, Narendra Modi government, minorities in india, pakistanKhan also claimed that Muslims in Pakistan were treated as equal citizens. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday again tried to compare the treatment of minorities in his country and India, saying these communities would be treated as equal citizens in “Naya Pakistan”, “unlike what is happening in India”, days after stating that he would “show” the Narendra Modi government “how to treat minorities”. Khan’s latest comments came on the occasion of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday. “Naya Pakistan is Quaid’s Pakistan and will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” he tweeted. He added that Jinnah had envisaged Pakistan as a “democratic, just and compassionate” nation.

Targeting India in another tweet, Khan said: “His (Jinnah’s) struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority.” Khan also claimed that Muslims in Pakistan were treated as equal citizens:

The controversy over the issue started when actor Naseeruddin Shah lamented the rise of mob violence in India over cow vigilantism and expressed fear over rising religious intolerance in the country. Following this, the Pakistani leader took a swipe at the Indian government, saying that he will “show” them “how to treat minorities”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pakistan PM Imran Khan pokes India again on minorities
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition