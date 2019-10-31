Pakistan PM Imran Khan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony on Nov 9

Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File photo. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/Twitter)

Kartarpur Corridor Opening Ceremony: The Pakistan government has invited Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for the opening ceremony of the Kartapur Corridor on November 9, news agency ANI reported. The invitation was extended to Sidhu on the orders of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: Pakistan has decided to send an invitation to Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony. Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and invited him to Pakistan on 9 November,” the news agency said Wednesday.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, on the directives of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed contacted Sidhu and extended the invitation for the opening ceremony. Khan is scheduled to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

Sidhu had stirred up a controversy in August 2018 with his Pakistan visit to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. The cricketer-turned-politician was seen hugging Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the event, triggering a torrent of criticism from the political opponents in India.

Last week, India and Pakistan signed the agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over Kashmir. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Incidentally, Sidhu will also be part of the inaugural jatha (pilgrims) of 575 people to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor. On Tuesday, New Delhi shared the list of 575 pilgrims with Pakistan that will be led by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to pay obeisance at the shrine. This also includes former PM Manmohan Singh.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan is believed to the same place where Guru Nanak Dev spent his last days of life. The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border.